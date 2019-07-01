Lifting Atambayev’s immunity. Roza Otunbayeva makes statement

Roza Otunbayeva made an open statement concerning depriving Almazbek Atambayev of the status of ex-president.

According to her, the initiative to impeach the president Almazbek Atambayev, voiced in November 2016 by one of the opposition factions of the Parliament, gained its logical momentum these days.

«Today, the Parliament and those who support its decision to deprive Almazbek Atambayev of immunity are criticized for conciliation, called the offended, are accused of revenge. There is always the so-called deputy swamp in the Parliament, who do not have their own position and vote because of conformism. But there are real tribunes that are able to influence the historical course of events, despite powerful pressure, defending the constitutional balance of the branches of power, who watch over the legitimacy of government. Therefore, with all the diversity and inconsistency of the Parliament, it is important for us to preserve its legitimacy as an institution,» Roza Otunbayeva believes.

«Nowadays, those who are indignant at the lifting of immunity from Atambayev have forgotten how parliamentary immunity was easily ignored, how deputies were accused of particularly serious crimes in order to circumvent the procedure for obtaining consent in the Parliament for their arrest. Virtually all demands for the dissolution of the Parliament were launched in order to break the back of the legislative branch of power and subordinate it to the autocracy of the President. All of this reflected in the appearance of the Kyrgyz Parliament — in its crookedness and cowardice,» the statement says.

Roza Otunbayeva added that Almazbek Atambayev had recently exclaimed that he had not thought that «criminal cases could be based on rumors and dirty fantasies.»

«Is not it the way the cases against his opponents and critics were trumped up when he was the head of state? Even if he didn’t know, was not reported, didn’t hear, the high-profile cases of persecution were widely and extensively covered by the media — whom does he want to convince of his ignorance and infallibility? I do not support those who wish Atambayev to go through all the circles of judicial lawlessness, which he committed against his opponents when being the President. It is important to ensure a fair and unbiased investigation of the charges against him,» she said.

Roza Otunbayeva believes that it is necessary to start a thoughtful, scrupulous cleansing of investigators, prosecutors and judges who have stained themselves in political persecution and corruption.

«It’s a pity that the Prosecutor General’s Office «has not yet found» evidence of the repressions and persecution perpetrated by Atambayev. They are all on the surface — repeatedly recorded in the media and volumes of criminal cases, but cynically ignored in making court decisions. The institution of judicial review on newly discovered evidence — the legitimate way to restore justice should work in full force in order to return the people’s trust in courts.

This is the only way to ensure a fair legal investigation of the accusations made against Almazbek Atambayev and the legality of court decisions against other former high-ranking officials accused of corruption crimes.

Almatabek Atambayev has one mastery — he is able to instill in society lowly destructive concepts and trends that excite confrontation, intransigence, radicalism. Roza Otunbayeva

During these days, Atambayev stated a lot of things that can be considered as preparation for illegal actions. Calling the current government Bakiyev’s, he pursues only one goal — to arouse inter-regional discord, to divide the country into friends and foes. Having built a human shield of women, old men and young guys, he declares his readiness to offer armed resistance to any operational investigative actions against him. He is positioning it as an oppositional activity and personal courage, but in reality it only reveals his political inconsistency and human weakness,» Roza Otunbayeva explained.