Departure of hajj pilgrims starts in Kyrgyzstan. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

At least 109 azhi will reportedly accompany the groups of pilgrims, departing for the holy places of Mecca and Medina. Each group consists of 50 people.

In 2019, Saudi Arabia allocated a quota of 5,510 people to Kyrgyzstan. The cost of the pilgrimage is $ 3,000. Last year, 5,485 places were allocated with the hajj cost of $ 2,890.