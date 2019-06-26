Aleksey Eliseev ready to defend Almazbek Atambayev in international court

Former deputy head of the Central Agency for Development, Investment and Innovations Aleksey Eliseev, said to 24.kg news agency that he was ready to defend the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev in international courts.

According to him, the Kyrgyz authorities, obviously, will have problems with ensuring impartial and objective justice in the criminal case against the former head of state.

«For example, where they will find a judge, who either was not appointed by him (Atambayev) when he was the country’s president, or a judge, who has not already received the position from the new president, for the trial of Almazbek Atambayev? In both these cases, from the point of view of international law, such judge cannot be considered independent. But let them solve this dilemma themselves — I’m not their legal consultant,» Aleksey Eliseev said.

Aleksey Eliseev explained why he decided to defend Atambayev mainly because of whom he was forced to leave his homeland after the events of April 7, 2010.

«I would defend Atambayev in international courts, no matter what. It is an interesting precedent and nothing personal. As they say, this is my business,» Aleksey Eliseev said.

A special deputy commission on deprivation of the ex-President Almazbek Atambayev of his immunity completed its work and sent the results to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

In their report, parliament members brought six accusations against the former head of state: unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukayev, corruption, political persecution, involvement in coal supplies to the heating and power plant, lobbying for the interests of the Chinese company TBEA during the modernization of the Bishkek HPP, and illegal receipt of a land plot in Koi-Tash village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office supported five of them — the fact of political persecution was excluded. The conclusion of the Prosecutor General has already been unanimously approved by the Committee on the Rule of Law, Fight against Crime and Combating Corruption. It will be submitted to the Parliament for consideration tomorrow.