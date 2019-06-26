Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev gather in his house

Supporters of the ex-president Almazbek Atambayev gathered in his house today.

Concrete slabs are installed near the gate, there are four yurts in front of the house. National headquarters have been set up. A car loaded with stones also drove into the yard of the house. It was explained by future repairs. There are also several stone piles covered with hay.

According to the chief of the national headquarters Kiyaz Smailov, about 450 people have come to support the former head of state.

«People who are dissatisfied with the fact that supporters of Almazbek Atambayev were detained, as well as those who are against lawlessness came here,» Kiyaz Smailov said.

The chief of headquarters could not answer why there were concrete slabs at the gate.

Women — supporters of the former president, who came from Arashan village, explained that they want to reconcile two friends.

«We want everybody to hear the voice of mothers, to stop all the unrest. Almazbek Atambayev is our son. It is good, if only he alone is detained, we fear for the young people who have gathered here. We want two friends to reconcile,» said Arashan resident.

