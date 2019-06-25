National Bank expands potential for use of electronic digital signature

The Board of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan adopted a resolution on introducing changes to some regulatory legal acts of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic regarding the use of electronic signatures. Official website of the bank says.

The adopted changes are aimed at expanding the capabilities of remote servicing of the population by financial and credit organizations. In addition, the order of such technologies as Internet banking, mobile banking, e-wallets and other e-interaction technologies with codes, passwords and other identifiers for performing legally significant actions with limited risks in some transactions used by commercial banks has been determined.

«At the same time, users of remote service systems, if they have an agreement on recognizing identifiers as electronic signatures, will be able to open additional accounts / deposits, obtain loans in certain amounts, as well as carry out other operations that require a mandatory paper contract or signature. Conditions will be created for identified users for receiving banking and payment services without an additional visit to a financial institution in which they are serviced,» the statement says.