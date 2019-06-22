President of Kyrgyzstan instructs to punish guilty of tax collection decrease

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the Finance Minister Baktygul Jeenbaeva.

According to the press office of the head of state, they discussed issues of tax revenues, execution of the republican budget expenditures, improvement of efficiency of spending of the country’s budget resources and financial support for judicial and legal reform.

The Minister of Finance provided information on the current situation in ​​public financial management. At the same time, as she stressed, there was a lag in tax and customs fees collection to the republican budget.

The President stressed that the effective, responsible and transparent management of public finances should be one of the foundations for ensuring sustainable growth of the country’s economy.

He also stressed the need to take appropriate measures based on the results of the first half of the year in relation to those government agencies that do not fulfill the plan for collection of taxes to the budget.

Analysis of the implementation of the budget revenues shows that the tax revenues have decreased for the first time in the last eight years. Moreover, the total drop in tax collection is estimated at almost 3 billion soms. Government officials have not yet commented on the situation. The head of state is forced to take the issue under control.