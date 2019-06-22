11:51
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

President of Kyrgyzstan instructs to punish guilty of tax collection decrease

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the Finance Minister Baktygul Jeenbaeva.

According to the press office of the head of state, they discussed issues of tax revenues, execution of the republican budget expenditures, improvement of efficiency of spending of the country’s budget resources and financial support for judicial and legal reform.

The Minister of Finance provided information on the current situation in ​​public financial management. At the same time, as she stressed, there was a lag in tax and customs fees collection to the republican budget.

The President stressed that the effective, responsible and transparent management of public finances should be one of the foundations for ensuring sustainable growth of the country’s economy.

He also stressed the need to take appropriate measures based on the results of the first half of the year in relation to those government agencies that do not fulfill the plan for collection of taxes to the budget.

Analysis of the implementation of the budget revenues shows that the tax revenues have decreased for the first time in the last eight years. Moreover, the total drop in tax collection is estimated at almost 3 billion soms. Government officials have not yet commented on the situation. The head of state is forced to take the issue under control.
link:
views: 85
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to actively fight with tax evaders
President of Kyrgyzstan supports increase of tax rates in mining industry
Kyrgyzstanis pay 381.7 million soms in taxes remotely in 2018
Kyrgyzstan collects indirect taxes of 7 billion soms for 3 months
Confirmation of tax residence of the Kyrgyz Republic becomes easier
At least 342.5 million soms in taxes paid electronically in Kyrgyzstan
Term of payment of transport, housing, land tax extended until September 4
At least 43.5 billion soms in taxes collected since beginning of year
Budget of Kyrgyzstan receives 62.3 billion soms in taxes for 6 months
Entrepreneurs of Uzbekistan exempted from all taxes
Popular
Members of banned extremist organization arrested in Naryn region Members of banned extremist organization arrested in Naryn region
Lifting of Atambayev’s immunity. Decision sent to Prosecutor General's Office Lifting of Atambayev’s immunity. Decision sent to Prosecutor General's Office
Ex-head of Defense Department Marat Bekenov arrested Ex-head of Defense Department Marat Bekenov arrested
Kyrgyzstanis put up a fight in Moscow, victims reported Kyrgyzstanis put up a fight in Moscow, victims reported