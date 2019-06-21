12:53
Trial against Tekebayev’s lawyers on lawsuit of Atambayev resumed

The Oktyabrsky District Court resumed the hearing on the claim of the former president Almazbek Atambayev to defend his honor and dignity against the lawyers of the leader of Ata Meken political party Omurbek Tekebayev Kanatbek Aziz and Taalaigul Toktakunova. The defendant informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the hearing is scheduled for today. Taalaigul Toktakunova stressed that in the statement of claim, the claimant asks to recognize the information, voiced at the press conference by Omurbek Tekebayev’s lawyers, as not corresponding to reality and collect 10 million soms from the defendants.

In May, the Supreme Court upheld the annulment of the decision of the Oktyabrsky District Court on the payment of compensation to the ex-president and the refutation of the information voiced at the briefing. The claim returned to the first instance court for consideration on the merits.
