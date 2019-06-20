One third of filling stations in Bishkek not comply with fire safety requirement

Thirty-two filling stations in Bishkek do not meet fire safety standards as well as construction standards and regulations. The Vice Mayor of Bishkek Ulanbek Azygaliev announced this at a meeting of the standing commission on municipal property, land issues, urban planning and architecture of the Bishkek City Council.

«According to the State Ecological and Technical Inspection, instructions and fines were issued to heads of filling stations in 2017-2018. But it turns out that this problem is not solved drastically,» he said.

According to Ulanbek Azygaliev, there are 98 filling stations in the capital, 3 of which are not functioning.

He recalled how documents were drawn up and why the problems arose.

«Previously, permits for filling stations were issued temporarily, until the general plan was implemented. Then the documents met the standards, because there were no houses near filling stations. Currently, the situation has changed. Of course, this is the fault of Bishkek Architecture Department. It was necessary either to not subsequently issue permits for the construction of houses and other facilities near the filling stations, or to raise the issue of their demolition. Legally, both the facilities and filling stations have permits, and in fact we see inconsistencies with the norms. The situation must be solved as a whole,» he stressed.

Ulanbek Azygaliev added that it was necessary for all authorized bodies and services to meet in order to work out an effective mechanism for solving the problem.