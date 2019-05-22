10:45
Kyrgyzstan to install petroleum products control system at filling stations

Kyrgyzstan strengthens control over the import, storage, production and sale of petroleum products, including with the mandatory use by taxpayers of electronic CMR notes. The Ministry of Economy reported.

There are 925 filling stations in the country, which work with the use of cash registers with function of recording and transmitting data in real time (KKM online). At least 310 filling stations are owned by six major suppliers. 270 of them are ready to switch to the information automatic system for the transfer of information in real time on the turnover of petroleum products to the server of an authorized tax body.

If this happens, then more tax authorities could be sent to the remaining 655 filling stations to monitor the movement of petroleum products.

«On the basis of these calculations, a draft government decree on Accounting and Control over Oil and Petroleum Products in the Territory of Kyrgyzstan was developed. It will minimize the actual shadow component of the economy. At the same time, the task of preparing an effective legal platform for future innovations in the fuel and lubricants market is achieved,» the message says.
