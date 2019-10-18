Government supports removal of filling stations from Bishkek center

«Government of Kyrgyzstan supports the initiative to remove filling stations located in central, busy areas of the capital to safer districts to reduce the risk to human health. This is important for our city,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at a working meeting.

According to him, a moratorium on checks of business is in force in the capital. But the safety and health of citizens should not suffer. In matters of compliance with safety, it is necessary to achieve high-quality implementation of all existing requirements, the head of the Cabinet said.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev also ordered to conduct an inventory of objects of illegal and unauthorized construction of individual residential buildings. He stressed particular importance of this issue, taking into account the negative experience associated with the consequences of illegal construction, which also leads to an imbalance between social and residential development.

«In recent years, significant progress has been registered in the construction of roads in the capital and regions. However, the proper quality is not always everywhere, therefore, it is necessary to step up work in this direction,» the Prime Minister said.