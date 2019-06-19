Sooronbai Jeenbekov thanks Chinese scientists for historical research

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with members of the Academy of Sciences of the People’s Republic of China. Press service of the head of state reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov thanked the Chinese scientists for a thorough study of the history of the Kyrgyz people in Chinese archival sources and the publication of a collection.

We met with you for the first time last year in Bishkek, then in Beijing and widely discussed the Kyrgyz-Chinese history. After that, for several months, you have done a lot of work and discovered a lot of new materials and supporting data that moved the history of the Kyrgyz people a thousand years back. We are very pleased with these findings. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

He stressed that the collected materials on a scientific basis must be published in the academic press and widely disseminated.

Chinese scientists presented a book about the history of the Kyrgyz people to Sooronbai Jeenbekov. Professor Li Jinxiu, Director of the Center for Eurasian Studies at the Historical Research Institute of the Academy of Sciences of China, stressed that its publication was possible thanks to the personal support of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

The press service recalled that the issue of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China concerning the joint study of archival documents was discussed by the relevant ministries of the two countries as part of the state visit of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic to the PRC in June 2018.

«As a result of scientific research, evidence that the history of the Kyrgyz people goes back into history for another eight centuries was found in official Chinese written sources,» the press service reported.