Poems of young Kyrgyz poets translated into Azerbaijani

The book «Anthology of Young Kyrgyz Poetry» in Azerbaijani language was published in Baku. The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kyrgyzstan reported.

The book is the joint work of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Kyrgyz Republic, and personally of the Ambassador Hidayat Orujov, Kyrgyz and Azerbaijani poets.

The collection, which was presented in 2011, includes poems by 35 authors, such as Kanybek Imanaliev, Aizada Avazova, Elmira Azhykanova, Kubat Otorbaev, Ernis Kylyzov and others.

In the introductory article, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan Hidayat Orujov stressed the important role of literature in cultural cooperation.

The anthology will be distributed among leading libraries, cultural centers and literary organizations of the two countries.
