Azimbek Beknazarov: Deputies themselves granted immunity to Almazbek Atambayev

Almazbek Atambayev did not have immunity until the Law on Guarantees of President’s Activities was amended. The former Prosecutor General Azimbek Beknazarov told today at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to him, in accordance with the Constitution of 2010, the President of Kyrgyzstan was deprived of immunity.

«But this violability has been created by the Constitutional Chamber. This is also a spit on Atambayev, who encouraged changes in the Law on Guarantees of the President’s Activities. Then the deputies of the sixth convocation adopted the law, setting this rule. And now the deputies are forced to deprive Atambayev of his immunity, which they granted him,» Azimbek Beknazarov explained.

The former Prosecutor General believes that bringing the ex-president of the country to justice would not decide anything.

«We have deprived two presidents of immunity, brought to justice, but nothing has changed in the country, because the same system remained,» Azimbek Beknazarov said.
