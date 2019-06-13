Sooronbai Jeenbekov assesses Kyrgyz-Chinese negotiations

«During the negotiations, we outlined priority areas, new tasks and plans, and found complete mutual understanding on all issues and respect for the positions of our partners,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov told reporters today.

According to him, the parties held very intensive and fruitful negotiations. A constructive dialogue took place concerning trust and mutual understanding. At the same time, a wide range of Kyrgyz-Chinese cooperation issues was discussed.

«We have a common position that the Great Silk Road has connected us since time immemorial. The traditions of friendship and good neighborliness, established in antiquity between our peoples, have become a solid foundation for modern Kyrgyz-Chinese relations of comprehensive strategic partnership. During the talks, the importance of establishing cooperation and organizing large-scale joint projects was stressed. Great attention is paid to projects of great importance to the population. We also discussed Taza Suu project,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov told.