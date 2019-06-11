Bishkek police put on combat alert due to upcoming SCO Summit

The staff of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek was put on combat alert from June 10 due to the International Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Press service of the department reported.

Separate 24-hour mobile posts from among the employees of law enforcement agencies have been set up.

The police ask residents and guests of the capital immediately contact the nearest police officer, and also call 102 in case of a threat to the safety of citizens and finding suspicious people or objects (a briefcase, attache case, backpack, box, bag or package).

The Summit of Heads of State of the SCO countries will be held in Bishkek on June 14-15. Presidents of Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan will attend it. Heads of such observer states as Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia also plan to participate in the summit.