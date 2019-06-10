Weather alert: Heavy rains expected in Kyrgyzstan

Unstable weather will persist in Kyrgyzstan until June 12. Press service of the Emergency Situations Ministry reported.

Intense precipitations are forecasted in some areas of Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken and Issyk-Kul regions. Hail and snow are possible in the foothill and mountainous areas.

West wind of 4-9 meters per second with a gain of up to 15-20 meters per second is expected in some areas. A slight fluctuation in air temperature is possible.

Such unstable weather will complicate agricultural work, grazing of cattle on pastures, work of motor transport, communications, energy and utilities enterprises.

Mudslides are possible in the foothill and mountainous regions of the republic due to the expected local heavy rainfalls.