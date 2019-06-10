Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on election victory

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov warmly congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his victory in the early presidential elections in Kazakhstan. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.
«To expand the Kyrgyz-Kazakh cooperation, Sooronbai Jeenbekov invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan. The heads of state discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation and also agreed to meet as ф part of participation in the work of the upcoming SCO Summit in Bishkek,» the message says.