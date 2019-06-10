15:37
Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on election victory

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov warmly congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his victory in the early presidential elections in Kazakhstan. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

A telephone conversation reportedly took place today between Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. During the conversation, the head of Kyrgyzstan outlined that it was an important and responsible choice for the brotherly people of Kazakhstan. Sooronbai Jeenbekov expressed confidence that the activities of the newly elected president would contribute to the further sustainable and comprehensive development of Kazakhstan.

«To expand the Kyrgyz-Kazakh cooperation, Sooronbai Jeenbekov invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan. The heads of state discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation and also agreed to meet as ф part of participation in the work of the upcoming SCO Summit in Bishkek,» the message says.
