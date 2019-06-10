Kassym-Jomart Tokayev - winner of presidential election in Kazakhstan

The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan announced preliminary results of early presidential elections. Tengrinews.kz reports.

According to preliminary data, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won 70.76 percent — 6,504,054 votes.

Amirzhan Kosanov, who positioned himself as an opposition candidate, took the second place with 16.02 percent of votes. The third candidate from Ak Zhol democratic party Daniya Espayeva won 5.2 percent of the votes.

A total of 77.4 percent of voters participated in the election.