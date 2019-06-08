14:49
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Almazbek Atambayev tells about money given to Jeenbekov by Raiym-millionaire

Almazbek Atambayev told how much money Raiym-millionaire has given to Sooronbai Jeenbekov for the election campaign.

«Sooronbai Jeenbekov contributed $ 24 million to the elections in cash. I was shocked. I was not told the truth being aware that he was my friend. Sapar Isakov and Kubanychbek Kulmatov were imprisoned for Raiym,» said Almazbek Atambayev.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov owes to Raiym-millionaire a lot.

Almazbek Atambayev
According to him, Raiym-millionaire gave at least $ 30 million for the election campaign — 2 billion soms.
link:
views: 35
Print
Related
Almazbek Atambayev denies fact of taking money from Aziz Batukaev
Atambayev: Kyrgyzstan does not need president who has kolkhoz in his head
Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov sues ex-President Almazbek Atambayev
Almazbek Atambayev suspends his chairmanship in SDPK party
Almazbek Atambayev to decide by himself when to apologize to journalists
Almazbek Atambayev offered to solicit truce several times, Jeenbekov refuses
Ex-lawyers of Tekebayev win case on lawsuit of Almazbek Atambayev
Son of Almazbek Atambayev claims land plot in park zone of Cholpon-Ata
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev participates in Immortal Regiment march
Court obliges Atambayev, April channel to pay 600,000 soms to plaintiffs
Popular
Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev
Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet
Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July
Temporary restriction on holding of rallies imposed in Bishkek Temporary restriction on holding of rallies imposed in Bishkek