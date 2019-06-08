Almazbek Atambayev tells about money given to Jeenbekov by Raiym-millionaire

Almazbek Atambayev told how much money Raiym-millionaire has given to Sooronbai Jeenbekov for the election campaign.

«Sooronbai Jeenbekov contributed $ 24 million to the elections in cash. I was shocked. I was not told the truth being aware that he was my friend. Sapar Isakov and Kubanychbek Kulmatov were imprisoned for Raiym,» said Almazbek Atambayev.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov owes to Raiym-millionaire a lot. Almazbek Atambayev

According to him, Raiym-millionaire gave at least $ 30 million for the election campaign — 2 billion soms.