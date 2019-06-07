Gullible citizens, including officials, give fraudster about $ 500,000

Criminal police investigators arrested a suspect in fraud and causing major damage to citizens. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The number of victims of his fraudulent actions reaches several dozen. The criminal mainly acted in the capital, was engaged in frauds during purchase and sale of cars.

The total amount of damage to citizens, according to preliminary data, is about $ 500,000.

For example, in January 2019, a resident of the capital wrote a statement to the Bishkek Police Department, who asked to take action against some Raimzhan. In July 2018, he took a BMW X-6 car cost $ 37,000 and disappeared.

In September 2018 in Bishkek, a man named Raimzhan, under the pretext of repair, took a Lexus car and also disappeared. The damage caused reached $ 45,000. A criminal case was opened on the fact. The man was put on the wanted list in January 2019.

Wanted citizen Raimzhan Zaitov, born in 1980, was placed in the pretrial detention center of the Bishkek Police Department.

He is previously convicted and is involved in more than 30 similar crimes. In addition, he is suspected of assigning an apartment.

He usually introduced himself as Roma. High officials also suffered from his illegal actions.