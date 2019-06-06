10:54
English

Commanders of Kant airbase congratulate Kyrgyzstanis on Orozo Ait in Kyrgyz

Commanders of Kant airbase congratulated Kyrgyzstanis on Orozo Ait in the state language. Congratulations were posted on Facebook.

Recall, Orozo Ait was celebrated in Kyrgyzstan the day before.

Orozo Ait marks the end of the 30-day Muslim fast — Ramadan. From dawn to dusk, the faithful kept fasting. Refusal of food and drinking, especially on hot days, gives the Muslims a chance to demonstrate the power of their faith. It is assumed that on these days a believer strictly observes the internal purity, gets rid of thoughts and actions that defile a person. Fasting of those whose deeds and thoughts are unclean will not be taken into account.

On Orozo Ait day, the Muslims read a festive ritual prayer, put on the best clothes, set tables, invite guests.
