Kyrgyzstan to celebrate Orozo Ait on April 10

This year, Orozo Ait holiday will be celebrated on April 10 in Kyrgyzstan. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) reported.

«The holy month of Ramadan will end on April 9, and April 10 will be the first day of Orozo Ait,» the muftiyat noted.

The holy month of Ramadan and the 30-day Muslim fast began in Kyrgyzstan on March 11. This is a time of spiritual cleansing and pure thoughts, encouraging everyone to perform good deeds, forgiveness, charity and mercy.

Kadyr Tun (The Night of Destiny) will be celebrated from April 5 to April 6.
