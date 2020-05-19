May 25 declared day off in Kyrgyzstan due to Orozo Ait

Monday, May 25, was declared a day off in Kyrgyzstan in connection with Orozo Ait holiday. Press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development reported.

The ministry reminds that if the Muslim holidays Orozo Ait and Kurman Ait, which are determined by the lunar calendar, fall on weekend, then the next working day, according to the Labor Code, also becomes a day off.

Thus, those who work five days a week will have days off on May 23, 24 and 25, and those with six-day work week — on May 24 and May 25.