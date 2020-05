Festive Orozo Ait prayers will not be read on squares and in mosques of Kyrgyzstan. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of the country reports.

Related news May 25 declared day off in Kyrgyzstan due to Orozo Ait

SDMK calls on Kyrgyzstanis to pray at home. On May 24, the Mufti Maksatbek Azhy Toktomushev will congratulate and address the Muslims of the country on OTRK TV channel from 7.00 to 7.30.

May 25 was declared a day off in Kyrgyzstan in connection with Orozo Ait holiday. If the Muslim holidays Orozo Ait and Kurman Ait, which are determined by the lunar calendar, fall on weekend, then the next working day, according to the Labor Code, also becomes a day off.