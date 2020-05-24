Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Orozo Ait

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated the Kyrgyzstanis on Orozo Ait. Presidential press service reported.

«Throughout the days of the holy month, the Muslims in our independent country kept fasting, addressed the Almighty with prayer for the well-being and prosperity of all the people of the country, sought to purify their bodies and souls, thoughts and intentions. This year we had to spend the blessed days of the holy month of Ramadan in conditions of self-isolation due to the global pandemic of coronavirus. For the sake of preserving the health and life of the people, as well as in order to prevent the spread of the virus, we complied with all the necessary medical requirements, followed strict discipline,» the congratulatory message says.

I express my deep appreciation to all of you, who took with understanding the current situation, for observing the rules and recommendations. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The head of state noted the work of doctors, law enforcement officers and military personnel, who daily ensured public order and security.

«I would also like to say thanks to all compatriots, who voluntarily supported the efforts of state bodies in this struggle. Thanks to joint coordinated work, we managed to keep the situation under control. Today, most of the infected citizens are recovering. Many restrictions on the activities of entrepreneurship in everyday life have been lifted. All sectors of the economy have resumed their work, and communication in everyday life is already starting to get into its usual course. It is possible that the situation may change dramatically at any moment,» the president said.