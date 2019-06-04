Two tank cars with fuel and lubricants smuggled into Kyrgyzstan

Two illegally imported tank cars with fuel and lubricants were seized on the territory of Kant railway station. The Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security reported.

The fact of smuggling of fuel and lubricants into Kyrgyzstan from Kazakhstan by rail was revealed earlier. The fuel was imported bypassing the mandatory tax payments under the guise of components of the raw gas condensate. Thus, two cars with 120 tons of fuel were found on the territory of Kant station.

«It has been found out that the organizers of this criminal scheme delivered over 2,000 tons of fuel and lubricants to the territory of Kyrgyzstan. Investigation is underway,» statement says.