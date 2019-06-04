14:42
Ait namaz to take place on Old Square in Bishkek

Ait namaz will take place on the Old Square in Bishkek. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The event will begin at 06.00 with congratulations of representatives of state bodies and the mufti. The beginning of namaz is at 7.30.

Note, the date of Orozo Ait has not changed in Kyrgyzstan, it will be celebrated tomorrow, June 5. Some countries are celebrating it today. Many people vigorously discuss violation of the rules of Ramadan month, believing that the moon came out tonight. Muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan urged not to break the fasting.
