Ex-grey cardinal of judicial system Manas Arabaev arrested in Bishkek

Manas Arabaev, the former head of the Department of Judicial Reform and Rule of Law of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, was arrested. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.
«On June 2, 2019, Manas Arabaev was arrested and placed in the temporary detention center of SCNS. Investigation is underway,» statement says.
Recall, the head of the Department of Judicial Reform and Rule of Law of the Presidential Administration Manas Arabaev was relieved of his post. The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed the corresponding decree in May 2018.