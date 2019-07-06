Ex-grey cardinal of judicial system Manas Arabaev released from custody

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek considered preventive measure to the former head of the Judicial Reform and Legality Department of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Manas Arabaev.

By the court order, his preventive measure was changed from detention to house arrest.

Earlier, the former official of the Presidential Administration gave evidence against Almazbek Atambayev’s wife Raisa Atambayeva. This is stated in OTRK investigation.

According to him, Raisa Atambaeva intervened in the trial of the case of BLS construction company, which belonged to Xinhua International Mining Organization.

Recall, the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security opened a criminal case against the former chairwoman of the Sverdlovsky District Court Elvira Dzharkeeva. She was accused of making an illegal decision in a case on raider seizure of a land plot. Later, the judges of the Bishkek City and Supreme Courts, who upheld the decision of the first instance, became the defendants in the criminal case. On June 2, the Anti-Corruption Service of SCNS detained the former head of the Judicial Reform and Legality Department of the Presidential Administration Manas Arabaev.