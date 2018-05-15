Head of Judicial Reform Department Manas Arabaev dismissed

Manas Arabaev, the Head of the Judicial Reform and Legal Order Department of the Presidential Administration, was dismissed. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a relevant decree. The sources in the judicial system told 24.kg news agency.

Manas Arabaev was appointed to this post in February 2015. On February 9, 2018, the president signed a decree on reappointment of the heads of several departments of the Presidential Administration. Manas Arabaev was also reappointed.

«State official of high rank Manas Arabaev exerts pressure on judges, considering the case of Karganbek Samakov,» the ex-deputy of the Parliament Esengul Isakov told at a press conference in 24.kg news agency on May 7. A few days later, lawyers of the Legal Clinic Adilet appealed to the Prosecutor General Otkurbek Dzhamshitov with a request to check information on illegal interference of officials in the activities of judges. «Earlier, the ex-head of the Leninsky District Court of Bishkek Maksud Omorov wrote on the social networks about the existing link between the former Prosecutor General Indira Dzoldubaeva, head of the Presidential Administration Department Manas Arabaev and some Almaz Maatkasymov,» Adilet Legal Clinic said.