House arrest of Manas Arabaev extended until November 2

House arrest of the former head of the Judicial Reform and Rule of Law Department of the Presidential Administration Manas Arabaev has been extended until November 2.

This decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek the day before. It is known that Manas Arabaev should not leave his house from 22.00 to 6.00.

Recall, the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan opened a criminal case against the former chairwoman of the Sverdlovsky District Court Elvira Dzharkeeva. She was accused of making an illegal decision in the case on raider seizure of a land plot.

Defendants in the criminal case are also the judges of the Bishkek City and Supreme Courts, who upheld the decision of the first instance. On June 2, the Anti-Corruption Service of SCNS detained the former head of the Judicial Reform and Rule of Law Department of the Presidential Administration Manas Arabaev. He was accused of giving instructions to the judges and intervening in their decisions.

Later, Manas Arabaev testified against the wife of the former president Raisa Atambayeva. According to him, the former first lady stood up for the former chairwoman of the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek Elvira Dzharkeeva. She asked not to touch her. Сo-father-in-law of Raisa Atambayeva, Bektursun Aytaliev, came to meetings on the case of BLS construction company on her behalf.