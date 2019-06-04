Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek considered a preventive measure for the former head of the Judicial Reform and Legality Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic Manas Arabaev.

During the trial, the state prosecutor asked to choose a preventive measure in form of detention for the former official.

The lawyer of Manas Arabaev asked the court to issue a sanction not related to arrest. The lawyer motivated this by the fact that her client was identified, he has a permanent place of residence, he does not intend to flee the country. In addition, the defender said that Manas Arabaev had been a civil servant for a long time, he had a state rank, as well as awards.

The judge ruled to arrest Manas Arabaev and place him in pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security until the end of the investigation period — until July 3.

Recall, Anti-Corruption Service of SCNS opened a criminal case against the former chairwoman of the Sverdlovsky District Court Elvira Dzharkeeva. She was accused of making an illegal decision in the case on raider seizure of a land plot. Later, the judges of the Bishkek City and Supreme Courts, who upheld the decision of the first instance, became defendants in the criminal case. On June 2, the Anti-Corruption Service of SCNS arrested the former head of the Judicial Reform and Legality Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic Manas Arabaev.