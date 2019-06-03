SCNS repeatedly detects technical means for silent surveillance

Employees of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan repeatedly identified people involved in illegal sale of special technical equipment. Press center of the committee reported.

The technical means are intended for secretly receiving information and covert surveillance.

«An advertisement about sale of technical equipment for secret audio and video recording was posted on one of the websites. The technical means were found during a search at the address of the advertiser. The materials of pre-trial proceedings were registered under the article «Illegal production and sale of special technical equipment» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Investigation is ongoing,» the State Committee for National Security reported.

Recall, the intelligence service has already reported about prohibited devices for unauthorized receipt of information that were found on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.