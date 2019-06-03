Shooting at border: Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to conduct joint investigation

Joint investigation was scheduled on the fact of incident on Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan border. The Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

Related news Kyrgyz border guards wound border intruder in Osh region

Chairman of the State Border Service Ularbek Sharsheev met with the Commander of the Border Guard Forces of the State Security Service of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ruslan Mirzaev.

«The parties visited the scene of the incident and discussed the situation on Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan border. Ularbek Sharsheev and Ruslan Mirzaev agreed to conduct a joint investigation, according to the results of which perpetrators would be brought to justice. The heads of the border agencies confirmed their commitment to strictly follow the course of maintaining peace and tranquility determined by the heads of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Uzbekistan at the jointly guarded state border,» the State Border Service stressed.

Recall, border guards of Kyrgyzstan wounded violator of the state border. The incident occurred on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek part of the border in Aravan district of Osh region.