09:34
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Shooting at border: Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to conduct joint investigation

Joint investigation was scheduled on the fact of incident on Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan border. The Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

Related news
Kyrgyz border guards wound border intruder in Osh region
Chairman of the State Border Service Ularbek Sharsheev met with the Commander of the Border Guard Forces of the State Security Service of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ruslan Mirzaev.

«The parties visited the scene of the incident and discussed the situation on Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan border. Ularbek Sharsheev and Ruslan Mirzaev agreed to conduct a joint investigation, according to the results of which perpetrators would be brought to justice. The heads of the border agencies confirmed their commitment to strictly follow the course of maintaining peace and tranquility determined by the heads of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Uzbekistan at the jointly guarded state border,» the State Border Service stressed.

Recall, border guards of Kyrgyzstan wounded violator of the state border. The incident occurred on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek part of the border in Aravan district of Osh region.
link:
views: 79
Print
Related
Kyrgyz border guards wound border intruder in Osh region
Cement supplies from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan resumed
Heavy trucks with cement not allowed to cross Kyrgyzstan - Uzbekistan border
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to conduct field studies of state border
Kyrgyzstan has not returned 4 resorts to Uzbekistan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov discusses bilateral cooperation with Shavkat Mirziyoyev
Uzbekistan resumes export of cars to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan intends to resume Tashkent – Tamchi flights
Prosecutor's office opens criminal case on use of weapons by border guards
Data on Kyrgyzstan’s trade with Uzbekistan differ by millions of dollars
Popular
Deputy of Kyrgyz Parliament Aida Kasymalieva meets with Barack Obama Deputy of Kyrgyz Parliament Aida Kasymalieva meets with Barack Obama
Kyrgyzstani accused of rape of minor in St. Petersburg Kyrgyzstani accused of rape of minor in St. Petersburg
Fire drills take place on Osh market in Bishkek Fire drills take place on Osh market in Bishkek
Omurbek Tekebayev hospitalized to National Center of Cardiology and Therapy Omurbek Tekebayev hospitalized to National Center of Cardiology and Therapy