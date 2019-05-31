Kyrgyz border guards wound border intruder in Osh region

Kyrgyz border guards wounded a violator of the state border. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The incident occurred tonight on Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan border in Aravan district of Osh region.

«Several citizens of Uzbekistan illegally entered the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic by car. They hit a border guard in an attempt to escape. The servicemen opened fire and wounded one of the violators in the thigh,» the sources said.

Press service of the State Border Service confirmed the information. According to it, the incident occurred in ​​Toguz Bulak area of Aravan district.

«Border patrol unit found two cars of Uzbekistan near the border. Drivers ignored the demand to stop. The border guards fired a warning shot into the air, but the vehicles continued moving, and the servicemen used weapons. As a result, one citizen of Uzbekistan was injured and hospitalized,» the Border Service told.

A telephone conversation over the incident took place between the head of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan and the deputy head of the State Security Service, Commander of the Border Guards of Uzbekistan.

«It was decided to send border representatives to the incident area for a joint investigation. A meeting of the border representative of the Kyrgyz Republic for Osh region with his Uzbek counterpart is now taking place,» the State Border Service commented.