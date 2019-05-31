Kyrgyzstan given right to host World Ice Hockey Championship

Kyrgyzstan was given the right to hold the World Ice Hockey Championship among the teams of Division IV. The President of the Ice Hockey Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic Anvar Omorkanov told today at a press conference.

The Congress of the International Federation was held in Bratislava (Slovakia). Several important decisions for the national hockey were made there. The national team of Kyrgyzstan was for the first time allowed to qualify for the Olympic Games. It will play in the qualifying round in November in Luxembourg. The World Championship among the youth teams of the Division III will be held there with the participation of Kyrgyzstani in April 2020.

The World Championship among the teams of the Division IV will be held in Bishkek in March 2020. Adult national teams of Kyrgyzstan, Kuwait, Malaysia and the Philippines will participate in it.

«Our team has a chance to reach the Division II of the World Championship,» head of the Federation said.