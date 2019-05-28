13:17
Sooronbai Jeenbekov to visit Kazakhstan, India and Saudi Arabia

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov will make working visits to Kazakhstan, India and Saudi Arabia in the coming days. The Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Sydykov told.

On May 30, at the invitation of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov will make a working visit to Delhi, take part in the inauguration of the Indian leader and hold bilateral talks with him.

At the invitation of the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the head of state will leave for Saudi Arabia on May 31 and take part in the work of the 14th summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Mecca.

Recall, the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov will also attend the summit of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which will be held in the capital of Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan on May 29. During the visit, bilateral meetings with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the ex-head of the republic Nursultan Nazarbayev are planned.
