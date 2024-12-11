Akylbek Japarov to make working visit to Moscow

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov will make a working visit to Moscow on December 11-13.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, during the visit, Akylbek Japarov will take part in the meetings of the Council of CIS Heads of Government and the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

The CIS Heads of Government will discuss issues of economic cooperation, including the digital transformation of the transport complex, training of personnel for the penitentiary services, eliminating barriers to mutual trade and humanitarian cooperation for 2025-2026. Following the meeting, it is planned to sign a number of documents.

Participants of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will discuss financial assistance to joint industrial projects, formation of common markets of gas, oil and oil products, as well as the development of e-commerce within the Eurasian Economic Union.