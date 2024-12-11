14:59
USD 86.80
EUR 91.46
RUB 0.87
English

Akylbek Japarov to make working visit to Moscow

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov will make a working visit to Moscow on December 11-13.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, during the visit, Akylbek Japarov will take part in the meetings of the Council of CIS Heads of Government and the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

The CIS Heads of Government will discuss issues of economic cooperation, including the digital transformation of the transport complex, training of personnel for the penitentiary services, eliminating barriers to mutual trade and humanitarian cooperation for 2025-2026. Following the meeting, it is planned to sign a number of documents.

Participants of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will discuss financial assistance to joint industrial projects, formation of common markets of gas, oil and oil products, as well as the development of e-commerce within the Eurasian Economic Union.
link: https://24.kg/english/313840/
views: 139
Print
Related
Russian student squads to visit Kyrgyzstan with humanitarian mission
President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to Osh region
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his birthday
Exchange of experience with Russia: UAVs to be used to combat drug crime
Kyrgyzstan counts on support from Russian senators in migration policy
Representative office of Russia’s Migration Center to be opened in Osh city
President of Kyrgyzstan is on working visit in Astana
Trade between Russia and Kyrgyzstan increased by 27 percent in 2024
700 quotas allocated for Kyrgyz applicants in Russian universities in 2025
Kyrgyzstan and Russia will always be allies - Russian Ambassador to Bishkek
Popular
Global vegetable oil prices grow by 7.5 percent in a month Global vegetable oil prices grow by 7.5 percent in a month
Population of Central Asia exceeds 80 million people Population of Central Asia exceeds 80 million people
Global prices for dairy products increased by 20.1 percent for year Global prices for dairy products increased by 20.1 percent for year
President Sadyr Japarov receives Ambassador of PRC Du Dewen President Sadyr Japarov receives Ambassador of PRC Du Dewen
11 December, Wednesday
14:35
Kyrgyz Football Union awards best athletes of 2024 Kyrgyz Football Union awards best athletes of 2024
14:18
Production of domestic medicines expanding in Kyrgyzstan
14:10
Frosts down to -35 degrees expected in Kyrgyzstan
14:03
Ex-prosecutor detained in Bishkek for preparing mass riots
13:53
Akylbek Japarov to make working visit to Moscow