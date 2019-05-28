Kyrgyzstan asks European Union for assistance in digitization of country

Government of Kyrgyzstan asked the European Union for assistance in implementation of digitization projects in the country. The Head of the EU Delegation to the Kyrgyz Republic Eduard Auer told journalists.

According to him, the European Union highly appreciates the efforts that Kyrgyzstan is now making in this direction. At the same time, the EU cannot yet say whether it will participate in projects, or in what form assistance is possible. In addition, the European Union does not name specific projects, assistance in the implementation of which is needed by Kyrgyzstan.

«We held preliminary talks with representatives of the government of Kyrgyzstan. They voiced their suggestions. We are considering whether the EU will allocate funds. No specific decisions have been made so far,» Eduard Auer stressed.