Sooronbai Jeenbekov accepts resignation of Agriculture and Economy Ministers

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed decrees on the release from office of the Minister of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation Nurbek Murashev and the Minister of Economy Oleg Pankratov. Press service of the head of state reported.

The officials resigned last week.

Nurbek Murashev was awarded «Black Overshoe» as the most inefficient official. The Minister of Agriculture believes that it was awarded to him undeservedly.

Oleg Pankratov told that he had received a lot of criticism lately, so decided to write a statement of resignation.