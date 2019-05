Parking will be free for electric cars in Bishkek. Kuban Dzhusupov, Head of the Transport Department of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

According to him, free charging points will be also opened for electric cars.

«Green areas will not be used for organization of parking spaces. Parking will be on the roadway,» Kuban Dzhusupov explained.

Deputies of the Bishkek City Council also assured: they will insist on not touching the park areas for organizing parking lots.