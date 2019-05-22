15:20
Visually impaired citizens of Kyrgyzstan to vote with help of Braille system

Electoral legislation is being amended in the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. Deputies offer another package of amendments.

The initiative group makes changes to improve voting. In particular, it is proposed to develop a special Braille system program. The Central Election Commission should create all the necessary conditions.

Thus, visually impaired citizens will participate in elections.

In addition, it is proposed to allow non-registered migrants to exercise their civil right and vote.

«They can turn to our Honorary Consuls and through them, with special permission, come to the polling stations that will be opened in foreign countries and vote. But I don’t quite understand how this procedure will be carried out, because Honorary Consuls are not diplomatic workers, and their functions are of a purely representative, I would say, declarative nature,» deputy Iskhak Masaliev commented to 24.kg news agency.

The initiators also insist that the norm, according to which a rigid list of candidates for people’s deputies is set, should be established by law, so that after the elections the leaders of political parties could not change candidates for seats.

The next parliamentary elections will be held in Kyrgyzstan in the autumn of 2020.
