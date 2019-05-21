Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Each meeting with friends from Russia improves our relation

«Each meeting with Russian friends makes an additional contribution to the deepening and expansion of mutually beneficial partnership between our countries,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a meeting with the Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin.

According to him, cooperation with Russia is of particular importance for Kyrgyzstan due to the alliance and strategic partnership of the two countries. Therefore, each meeting with Russian friends and colleagues provides a good opportunity to discuss the accumulated topical issues of bilateral and multilateral relations. The head of state also stressed the high level of inter-parliamentary cooperation. The President thanked Vyacheslav Volodin for the fact that with his direct support, a law allowing citizens of Kyrgyzstan to work on the basis of national driving licenses in Russia was passed in 2017.

«The Kyrgyz side is ready for active interaction with Russia on all issues of mutual interest. Let me remind you that following the state visit of Vladimir Putin to Kyrgyzstan, contracts for more than $ 6 billion have been signed. It is important to fully implement the agreements reached. We also declared 2020 as a cross-year in Kyrgyzstan and Russia,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin conveyed greetings and good wishes from the Russian President Vladimir Putin and noted that Russia and Kyrgyzstan were strategic partners who were also united by the Collective Security Treaty Organization that underlined the level of trust.

«Inter-parliamentary cooperation is strengthening. We will hold a meeting of CSTO Parliamentary Assembly in Bishkek. Kyrgyzstan is a country that is chairing the CSTO in 2019, so we need to take into account your vision and approaches in the work of the Parliamentary Assembly, what we will do,» Vyacheslav Volodin said.