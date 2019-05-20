17:31
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

New Deputy Head of State Industry Committee of Kyrgyzstan appointed

New Deputy Chairman of the State Committee of Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use Myrza Dzhamanbaev was introduced to the staff.

The head of the Department of Industry, Fuel, Energy Complex and Subsoil Use of the Government’s Executive Office Azamat Omorov stressed that Myrza Dzhamanbaev knew the sphere of subsoil use very well and had extensive experience in it.

Previously, Myrza Dzhamanbaev took the position of a Director of Central Laboratory State Enterprise under the State Committee of Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use.
link:
views: 72
Print
Related
Kubatbek Rakhimov appointed Adviser to Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Head of Bishkek Department of Physical Culture and Sports appointed
New Deputy Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Deputy Heads of Presidential Affairs Department and Government appointed
Islambek Kenzhekulov appointed Commander of Internal Troops
Head of Legal Support Department of Presidential Administration appointed
New Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Guangzhou appointed
Government decides on candidates for posts of heads of two ministries
President of Kyrgyzstan appoints 7 new judges
Kyrgyz government changes rules for appointment of officials
Popular
Decrease in incidence of brucellosis, echinococcosis registered in Kyrgyzstan Decrease in incidence of brucellosis, echinococcosis registered in Kyrgyzstan
277,000 children left without care of parents in Kyrgyzstan due to migration 277,000 children left without care of parents in Kyrgyzstan due to migration
One third of Kyrgyz women think man has right to beat his wife One third of Kyrgyz women think man has right to beat his wife
National Bank suspends licenses of QIWI National Bank suspends licenses of QIWI