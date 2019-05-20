New Deputy Head of State Industry Committee of Kyrgyzstan appointed

New Deputy Chairman of the State Committee of Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use Myrza Dzhamanbaev was introduced to the staff.

The head of the Department of Industry, Fuel, Energy Complex and Subsoil Use of the Government’s Executive Office Azamat Omorov stressed that Myrza Dzhamanbaev knew the sphere of subsoil use very well and had extensive experience in it.

Previously, Myrza Dzhamanbaev took the position of a Director of Central Laboratory State Enterprise under the State Committee of Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use.