Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates President of Kazakhstan on his birthday

The Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talked over the phone today. Press service of the head of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated the colleague on his birthday, wished him good health and further success in government activities.

The presidents discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation and participation in upcoming international multilateral events.

They reaffirmed their commitment to comprehensively develop mutually beneficial cooperation, strengthen traditional Kyrgyz-Kazakh relations and strategic partnership for the benefit of the two fraternal peoples.

Recall, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took office as President of Kazakhstan on March 20. Early presidential elections will be held in Kazakhstan in June 2019.