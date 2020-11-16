11:28
Russia and Kazakhstan resume air traffic: number of flights increased

Air traffic between Russia and Kazakhstan is being resumed, Asia in Center Telegram channel reports.

«In connection with the effective systemic compliance with strict measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus during passenger air transportation in Russia and Kazakhstan, the parties decided to increase intensity of mutual flights,» the message says.

Press service of the Russian government reported that three flights would be operated from Moscow to Nur-Sultan weekly, and two flights — from Moscow to Almaty.

Kyrgyzstan also wants to increase number of flights with Russia. It was previously reported by the press service of the Foreign Ministry.

The Kyrgyz side asked to consider the possibility of increasing the number of regular flights in compliance with all sanitary and epidemiological standards and requirements. It was stated at the meeting of the Kyrgyz-Russian Intergovernmental Commission of Artem Novikov and Alexey Overchuk. But the issue will be considered only after the epidemiological situation in the two countries stabilizes.
