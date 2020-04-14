20:56
USD 78.25
EUR 85.58
RUB 1.06
English

Kazakhstan extends state of emergency until May 1

State of emergency was extended in Kazakhstan until May 1. Tengrinews.kz reported with reference to the website of Akorda.

According to the media outlet, the corresponding decree was signed by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

«Extend the state of emergency throughout the Republic of Kazakhstan until 7:00 on May 1, 2020,» the statement says.

Today the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov also signed decrees extending the state of emergency in Bishkek and Osh cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Jalal-Abad city and Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region until April 30, as well as on introduction of the state of emergency in Naryn and At-Bashi district of Naryn region.
link: https://24.kg/english/150128/
views: 92
Print
Related
Conflict in Masanchi: Schools and kindergartens resume work
Kazakhstanis transported to Almaty from hospitals of Kyrgyzstan
About 140 trucks stand in line at border with Kazakhstan
Video of plane crash in Almaty posted on the Internet
Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov operates on plane crash victim in Almaty
President of Kazakhstan to arrive in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates President of Kazakhstan on his birthday
Presidential Administration comments on situation on Kazakhstan’s border
Kyrgyz Foreign Minister discuss high-level visits with Ambassador of Kazakhstan
President of Kazakhstan ratifies agreement on Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan border
Popular
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 15 Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 15
Foreigners not to get passes for moving around Bishkek Foreigners not to get passes for moving around Bishkek
38 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 38 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
41 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 41 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
14 April, Tuesday
20:04
Additional patrol units deployed on Kyrgyz-Tajik border Additional patrol units deployed on Kyrgyz-Tajik border...
19:57
Doctors from China to advise Kyrgyz colleagues on coronavirus treatment
19:51
Kazakhstan extends state of emergency until May 1
19:47
EAEU to abolish customs duties as part of fight against coronavirus
19:40
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan