Kazakhstan extends state of emergency until May 1

State of emergency was extended in Kazakhstan until May 1. Tengrinews.kz reported with reference to the website of Akorda.

According to the media outlet, the corresponding decree was signed by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

«Extend the state of emergency throughout the Republic of Kazakhstan until 7:00 on May 1, 2020,» the statement says.

Today the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov also signed decrees extending the state of emergency in Bishkek and Osh cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Jalal-Abad city and Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region until April 30, as well as on introduction of the state of emergency in Naryn and At-Bashi district of Naryn region.