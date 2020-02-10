Conflict in Masanchi: Schools and kindergartens resume work

Schools and kindergartens have resumed their work in Kordai district of Kazakhstan. Mass media of Kazakhstan report.

According to them, there are 9 schools in three villages affected by the mass riots — Masanchi, Auhatty and Sortobe. Eight of them resumed work. An emergency response center is located at one of them. Its students were temporarily transferred to other schools.

Seven kindergartens began to work; they are attended by 1,350 children.

Humanitarian aid — food, bedding, hygiene products, soap detergents and medicines — is delivered to the district.

Five tons of flour, three tons of rice, several tons of sugar and other goods will be distributed among the affected villagers.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, police officers are on duty around the clock for the safety of residents. They continue to control movement of all vehicles: they conduct a thorough inspection of cars and check the documents of passengers.

A local emergency situation regime is still in force in the area.

The first funeral of the victims took place yesterday in Masanchi. The father of six children, 47-year-old Ramzan Kharsarov, who alone confronted the pogrom-makers on the threshold of his house, was buried. A teacher of the Kazakh language and computer science of the secondary school No. 17, Malik Yasyrov, was buried in Sortobe.

The police promise to find everyone who not only took part in killing of the people, but also those who called to attack neighbors on social media.