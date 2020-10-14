12:17
President of Kazakhstan: Sooronbai Jeenbekov is legitimate president

«President Sooronbai Jeenbekov is the legitimate head of state, therefore I support his actions to end the conflict and normalize the situation in the country,» the head of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, posted on Twitter.

According to him, stable Kyrgyzstan is important for Kazakhstan as a strategic partner and ally.

«I welcome the gradual return of the situation in brotherly Kyrgyzstan to the constitutional field, to which our country has called on all political forces from the very beginning of their confrontation,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed.
