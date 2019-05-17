Government not to increase electricity tariffs while reforming the sector

The Government of Kyrgyzstan will not increase electricity tariffs until it completes the reform of the energy sector. The First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov said at a meeting of Respublika — Ata Jurt faction of the Parliament.

He noted that revision of electricity tariffs was not expected in the near future.

«We are currently working on reforming the energy system. Until we finish it, we will work according to the old tariff plans,» said Kubatbek Boronov and added that the electricity tariff in Kyrgyzstan was socially oriented.

The First Deputy Prime Minister assured that there was no corruption in the highest echelons of the energy system.

«We are all aware of criminal cases against leaders of the sector. Now the heads of companies are farther from corruption, I hope so. There is corruption only at the level of inspectors,» Kubatbek Boronov said.